'He'll be hard to replace': Terry Wallace to retire after 30-year career as Devils Lake parks superintendent

Makenzie Huber

Special to the Devils Lake Journal

After more than three decades working for the City of Devils Lake, Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Terry Wallace will retire this year.

Wallace took over the position in 1992, following just over a decade working for the USDA as a field representative and one year as recreation manager for the parks district.

In his time as superintendent, Wallace oversaw the park district assuming management of the Creel Bay Golf Course in 2016, added two community parks, started the Lure ‘Em for Life children’s fishing camp, and made several other improvements to the park district over the years.

He’s also been instrumental at bringing an activities center to Devils Lake, which will be created within the next year and will address several recreation and entertainment needs within the city.

“I feel like the park district is in pretty good shape right now,” Wallace said, “though there’s still more to do.”

Wallace was recognized for his work in 2019, when he was the 23rd inductee to the North Dakota Recreation and Park Association’s Hall of Fame.

“The recognition is picked by peers,” said Kale Stromme, a park commissioner on the Park Board who has worked with Wallace for years, and who wrote Wallace’s recommendation letter. “It shows his dedication and that other people in the profession recognize him.”

While Wallace has done so much to bring recreational amenities to the community, his specialty is in receiving grants, Stromme said.

“A lot of what we’ve accomplished over the years has been possible through Terry’s grant-writing ability,” Stromme said, referencing a project where Wallace was able to get 90% of the $110,000 project funded with grants, saving the taxpayers several thousand dollars.

Overall, it’s impressive to see the impact Wallace has made on the Devils Lake community — not only in his career but simply as a lifelong resident, Stromme said.

Wallace, who graduated from Devils Lake in 1974, has been involved in the parks and recreation department since he finished high school. He played adult softball and amatuer basketball, umped softball and ameteur basketball for the park district, and coached youth basketball for a number of years, including during his time as superintendent.

“Terry isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty, which shows his leadership and character,” Stromme said. “If an ump doesn’t show up, he’ll take that over. If toilet paper needs changing at a park restroom, he’ll do that too — he’s done everything from cutting trees to laying cement. He’s willing to go above and beyond to do whatever it takes to help the community. He’ll be hard to replace that’s for sure.”

Josh Janzen, returning to his hometown of Devils Lake, will take over the superintendent role Oct. 18. Wallace plans to stick around for another few weeks to help Janson adjust to the new role. He’ll also stay involved in whatever way the city needs while he transitions into retirement.

But, he’s planning to fill his retirement with just as much purpose as he’s had these last 32 years. He’s running for county commission in the upcoming November election, and he will still referee for high school basketball and football along with umping for softball over the next couple years.

“I’m going to be there if they need me,” Wallace said. “I will stay involved in the community, and I don’t plan on going anywhere.”

While Wallace is grateful to have had a career in his hometown, he’s especially grateful for the staff he’s worked with and for the community that has supported him over the years.

“I’ve truly enjoyed my job over these last 30-plus years,” Wallace said.

Terry was recognized as the 2013-2014 North Dakota High School Activities Association Girls’ Basketball Official of the Year. In 2014, he was awarded the NDRPA Distinguished Professional Award, and, in 2018, he was inducted into both the North Dakota Officials’ Association Hall of Fame and the North Dakota Babe Ruth Hall of Fame.

“Sports has been something I’ve been interested in all my life,” Wallace recalled. “Being in sports gives people a chance to learn about different values in life, make friends that last forever and invest in your health.”