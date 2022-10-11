Devils Lake Chamber to shake up annual meeting next week, recognize 5 award winners

Makenzie Huber

Special to the Devils Lake Journal

The Devils Lake Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1926, will hold their 96th Annual Celebration of Business and Community Awards, formerly known as the annual meeting, Oct. 19 at the Elks Club.

The event is free to the public and includes a social hour with appetizers and beverages from 4:30 to 5:40 p.m., said Executive Director Paula Vistad.

The social hour will be followed by awards, a review of the 2021-2022 year and a preview of what’s to come for Devils Lake in 2023. Vistad said attendees will also see the change in the Chamber’s office, including presenting the new president and board members. The meeting will end around 7:30 p.m.

While the Chamber usually recognizes one chamber member of the year, the meeting has changed to recognize different categories, including:

Chamber Member of the Year

New Chamber Member of the Year

Long Standing Chamber Member of the Year

Excellence in Small Business Award

Women-owned Business Achievement

“This isn’t just going to be an annual meeting this year, we really want to focus on celebrating business and community, not just a particular chamber member,” Vistad said. “We felt there were so many businesses and people doing great and wonderful things that we couldn’t just pick one.”

Last year’s recipient of the Chamber Member of the Year was Lisa Crosby.

Vistad encourages anyone in Devils Lake to attend this year’s meeting — they don’t have to be a business owner or member of the Chamber.

“We want to show the public that this is what we’re doing for the community and what we’re doing to promote your business, the public and tourism,” Vistad said. “We want you to come out and see what’s being done for the community.”