Devils Lake Journal hiring for newspaper's next reporter/editor

Staff Reports

DEVILS LAKE — For more than a century, the Devils Lake Journal has served this community with journalism that examines and celebrates this unique space in the Dakotas.

And now we're looking for the next reporter/editor to help lead this paper forward.

Reporter John Crane has accepted a position with NASCAR in North Carolina, and a local and national search is underway.

More:Find the job posting here.

We are proud to say we have a truly public spirit-oriented community. And our mission is to provide local stories about schools, sports, government and goings-on. And to give this community a voice, whether in a "community shout-out" piece, "candid cameras," or through submitted columns.

The paper is currently seeking applications for a new reporter/editor, and interested applicants can apply online, or reach out to Cory Myers, Upper Plains Region editor for the USA Today Network at ctmyers@gannett.com.