Excitement in air for Devils Lake Public Schools on first day of school

DEVILS LAKE – The sights and sounds of a crisp morning held a different tune on Aug. 24.

In addition to birds chirping outdoors, backpacks shuffled, lockers clattered and hallways bustled. Such an occasion helped signify the first day of school for Devils Lake Public Schools (DLPS) on Wednesday morning.

As the morning continued, the eager crowd grew at Devils Lake High School (DLHS). With around 500 students expected to fill up DLHS classrooms during the 2022-23 academic year, excitement is in the air.

“Super excited,” Devils Lake High School Principal Ryan Hanson said. “Yeah, the first day of school is still big for the principal, just like it is for the kids. I sent the granddaughter off to third grade, and [I] have one coming here as a junior, so it’s a big day in the Hanson house.”

No matter the occasion, DLHS, in conjunction with DLPS, wishes to provide kids with the best opportunity to succeed. Like any other year, the first day of school helps begin that process.

“Every year, our biggest goal is to make sure that our kids leave here the best version of themselves they can be, and I don’t see that ever-changing,” Hanson said. “That has to be our No. 1 focus, to make sure that we do everything we can to help them get to where they want to be, and success looks different for every kid, so helping every kid find that success.

