Recipients of Paul Hoghaug Scholarship announced

The Paul Hoghaug Scholarship Trust was established by Fred and Vivian Hoghaug in memory of their son, Paul Hoghaug. A committee consisting of a Counselor/Disabilities Coordinator from Lake Region State College, Principal of Devils Lake High School and Senior Pastor of St. Olaf Lutheran Church select the recipients. The trust is administered by the Trust Department at the Ramsey National Bank in Devils Lake, North Dakota.

Three students were awarded scholarships this year in the amount of $2,160.00 each to be used at the college of their choice. Scholarships totaling $158,720.00 have been awarded to 228 deserving students in the Lake Region area since the first scholarship was awarded in 1962.

The recipients are listed along with a short description of their school activities and honors.

Brynn Johnson – Devils Lake High School. School Activities & Honors: National Honor Society, Student Against Destructive Decisions, Skills USA, ND Know Your State Contest, Volleyball, DLHS Acalympic Team and Prom Committee. Interests: Volunteering at St. Joseph Closet, running clock for sport tournaments, ring the Salvation Army Bell and cleaning the ditches. College Plans: Plans to attend Lake Region State College for Associate in Applied Science degree and then transfer to North Dakota State College of Science for a degree in Dental Hygiene. PARENTS: Dennis and Barb Johnson.

Hailey Maddock – Maddock High School. School Activities & Honors: Valedictorian, National Society of High School Scholars, All State Class B Bronze Academic Team, band, outstanding choir award, Basketball, Volleyball, Chapter FFA Reporter and President, Student Council, Academic Olympics, 4-H, One-Act Play, High School English Award and John Philip Sousa Award. Other Interests: North Viking Lutheran Church member. College Plans: To attend North Dakota State University to major in Communication and minor in English and Journalism. Parents: Justin and Rachel Maddock.

Whitney Pankratz – Munich High School. Activities & Honors: Honor Roll, District 8 All Academic Basketball Team, All District Basketball Team, Choir, Student Council, Newsletter Staff, Drama, Yearbook and band. Interests: Youth group, Volunteer Elementary Basketball Coach and Bible School Leader. College Plans: University of North Dakota majoring in Elementary Education. Parents: Chris and Marney Pankratz.