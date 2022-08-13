ND Association for Career and Technical Education Announces 2022 State Award Winners

Devils Lake Journal

The North Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education (NDACTE) announces its 2022 state award winners in six different award categories. Winners were announced for the Administrator of the Year, Teacher Educator of the Year, Teacher of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, New Teacher of the Year in Agriculture Education, and New Teacher of the Year in Family and Consumer Science.

The state winners were announced at the ND Career and Technical Education Professional Development Conference noon general session recognizing the best CTE educators in the state. The awards presentation took place on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Bismarck Event Center, Bismarck, ND.

Administrator of the Year: Pam Stroklund, Minot Public Schools, Minot, ND

Teacher Educator of the Year: Lisa Krumwiede, Valley City State University, Valley City, ND

Teacher of the Year: Ashley Sailer, Midway Public School, Inkster, ND

New Teacher of the Year: Baily Hawbaker, Stanley High School, Stanley, ND

New Teacher of the Year in Agriculture Education: Baily Hawbaker, Stanley High School, Stanley, ND

New Teacher of the Year in Family and Consumer Sciences Education: Ashley Nudell, Lisbon Public Schools, Lisbon, ND

State winners will be nominated for the ACTE Region V Awards to be selected in April 2023.