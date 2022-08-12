Devils Lake Hospital to receive four new OB beds and fetal monitor systems

Special to the Devils Lake Journal

CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital

CHI St. Alexius Health Foundation Approved $131,148.71 for the purchase of four new OB beds and four wireless fetal monitor systems.

The Foundation Board thought this was an important investment into our OB Department as we deliver 280-300 babies a year. This will ensure we have up to date equipment for the families we serve.

The 4 Stryker Maternity Beds and mattresses were approved at the September 14th, 2021 board meeting with a cost of $63,455.20. Four GE Fetal Monitoring Wireless systems were approved at the November 18th, 2021 board meeting for a cost of $67,693.51. The wireless monitors allow moms in labor to be able to be up moving around if they chose to be.

With shipping delays both the beds and monitors arrived on site in July, and are now in the OB unit and in use!

For more information on CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake go to: https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/locations/devils-lake