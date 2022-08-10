Dakota Business Lending welcomes Michaela Schell

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

Dakota Business Lending

NORTH DAKOTA – Dakota Business Lending is pleased to welcome Michaela Schell to their team as its Entrepreneurial Development Director.

Based out of the Fargo office, Schell will be working to develop, manage, and deliver new and innovative small business lending programs and resources for Dakota Business Lending’s entire service area.

Schell has a master’s degree in Communications and has spent the past ten years working in the business world, particularly in Grand Forks and Fargo. She founded Live Unlimited Training & Events in Fargo, is an Elite Level V Leader for the nationwide Rodan + Fields, and is heavily involved in local organizations such as Fargo Mom. Schell has joined the Dakota Business Lending team to use her program development, strategic development, sales/marketing, and leadership skills to assist the organization with the development and implementation of several new programs and resources. She is a wife, mom of three, yoga instructor, and loves to spend her free time outdoors, hiking, reading, or throwing pottery.

Stay tuned for these exciting, innovative, and new financing programs and small business resources coming soon. Dakota Business Lending will provide announcements as they become available.

Founded in 1982, Dakota Business Lending is the oldest, largest, and most experienced 504 CDC in North Dakota. With staff throughout North Dakota and Montana, Dakota Business Lending serves North Dakota, Montana, and five counties in western Minnesota. The mission of this private, not-for-profit entity is to provide small business financing solutions through collaborative partnerships in a supportive, creative environment that grows the economy and creates or preserves quality jobs. Since inception, Dakota Business Lending has provided over $550 million in loans with total project impact exceeding $1.2 billion to small businesses and local economies.