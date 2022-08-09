First Community Credit Union in Devils Lake promotes one, hires one

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

First Community Credit Union

DEVILS LAKE – First Community Credit Union (FCCU) recently promoted Jessica Kraft to Financial Services Officer and hired Alexia Peltier as a Member Service Representative.

They will both be located at the Devils Lake branch at 1117 Highway 2 E.

Kraft, originally from Devils Lake, was recently promoted from a Member Service Representative to Financial Service Officer. She will be responsible for opening accounts, consumer lending, home equities and more. She as an associate degree in accounting and business administration from Lake Region State College and had been a Member Service Representative since the spring of 2016.

“I am excited to continue to help this community with all of their financial needs in my new role,” said Kraft.

Peltier, originally from Ontario, Canada, was recently hired as a Member Service Representative where she will be responsible for providing prompt, efficient and friendly service to members when processing financial transactions.

“I am looking forward to my new position with FCCU because it is a great steppingstone to pursuing a career in marketing. This position will give me the opportunity to learn about the foundations of banking responsibilities,” said Peltier.

During its 83-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest Credit Union. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The Credit Union's profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.