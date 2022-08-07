N.D. Air Guard Welcomes New State Command Chief

Devils Lake Journal

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Air National Guard is proud to announce that Chief Master Sgt. Levi Heller was chosen as the new state command chief.

Heller succeeds Chief Master Sgt. Duane Kangas, who retired December 2021.

As the state command chief master sergeant, Heller reports to Brig. Gen. Darrin Anderson, assistant adjutant general for the North Dakota Air National Guard. In this new role, Heller will advise senior military leaders on matters concerning discipline, morale, welfare, effective utilization, professional development and career progression of the state’s National Guard Airmen.

“I’m excited about the selection of Chief Master Sgt. Heller as our state command chief. He has an impressive military and civilian background and has been a highly effective leader throughout his career. I’m confident he will be a staunch advocate for the North Dakota Air National Guard enlisted force, and a trusted advisor to our senior leadership,” said Anderson.

Heller began his career with the North Dakota Air National Guard in 2000 as a security forces apprentice. His assignments with the 119th Security Forces Squadron include assistant noncommissioned officer in charge of combat arms, squad leader, standards and evaluations, assistant superintendent of operations, and a member of the 119th Wing inspection team. He has served in various deployment capacities to include Operation Noble Eagle, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was assigned as a full-time state employee within the 119th Security Forces Squadron for seven years attaining the position of shift supervisor, and has most recently served as the North Dakota Air National Guard Joint Force Headquarters domestic operations (DOMOPS) noncommissioned officer in charge.

“It is exciting to be part of the team that is at the forefront of shaping the enlisted force of the North Dakota Air National Guard – not only today, but for many years to come,” said Heller. “I look forward to serving our great Airmen over the next three years.”

In his civilian career, Heller is a design engineer and project manager in the transportation discipline of a local civil engineering consulting firm. He attained a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University and is a registered professional engineer in North Dakota and Minnesota.