Adoption Information Meeting offered Aug. 17 via Zoom

Special to the Devils Lake Journal

The Village Family Service Center,

MINOT – Social Worker Dianne Bossert with The Village Family Service Center will provide information about adoption during a free Virtual Adoption Information Meeting at 7 p.m. CST, Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The session, which will be held via Zoom, is open to North Dakota residents. Discussions will cover types of adoption opportunities, children available for adoption, timeframes and fees. Time will be set aside for a question-and-answer session.

To receive the meeting link and handouts, contact Bossert at (701) 551-2637 or email dbossert@thevillagefamily.org.

The Village provides adoption and pregnancy counseling services across the state of North Dakota, as well as a wide range of behavioral health services, including mental health counseling and consumer credit counseling services. To learn more, visit www.TheVillageFamily.org.