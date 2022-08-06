North Dakota DOT Receives $1.45 Million for Advanced Transportation Technologies Program

Devils Lake Journal

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded $1,449,000 to the North Dakota Department of Transportation for the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) Program.

This grant supports the development of model deployment sites for large scale installation and operation of advanced transportation technologies to improve safety, efficiency, system performance, and infrastructure return on investment.