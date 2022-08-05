Farmers Market Week is August 7-13; events planned

Special to the Devils Lake Journal

North Dakota Department of Agriculture

BISMARCK – National Farmers Market Week is August 7-13, 2022, and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) and partners are celebrating with three events.

Farmers, ranchers and Pride of Dakota companies from across the state will offer their locally made and grown products at the Farmers and Artisans Market, Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 3-8 p.m. in the west parking lot of the state Capitol building off Fourth Street.

“This is a showcase for North Dakota growers and makers, giving area residents an opportunity to see the range of products made and grown right here in our state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. “The owners and employees of 40 Pride of Dakota businesses and local producers will be selling and talking about their products.”

“The artisans market this year will feature Pride of Dakota companies and local producers with a wide range of products, including home décor, foods and condiments, apparel, personal care items, books, seasonal produce and more,” said Goehring. “This year, we’ve added food trucks, more vendors and music.”

NDDA is also teaming up with the Minot Farmers Market and BisMarket for Ag in the Classroom Days at the respective markets. Kids will receive a free toolkit with ag activities, crafts and other materials. Ag in the Classroom Day at the Minot Farmers Market is Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, starting at 9 a.m. at Oak Park. Ag in the Classroom Day at BisMarket is Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. at the Kiwanis Park along Sweet Ave.

The Pride of Dakota program, administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, provides member companies with cooperative marketing and promotional events, such as in-store demonstrations, Pride of Dakota Day and the Harvest and Holiday Showcases. The program also provides educational opportunities and representation at regional, national and international marketing expositions. More than 500 North Dakota companies are Pride of Dakota members. For more information about Pride of Dakota, visit www.prideofdakota.nd.gov.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture supports farmers markets, food co-ops, community-supported agriculture (CSAs), community orchards, roadside stands and pick-your-own gardens in the state. Most of these are listed on the Local Foods Directory Map, created by NDDA and available at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/local-foods-directory-map.