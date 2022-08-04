Area student receives North Dakota State University scholarship

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

North Dakota State University

NORTH DAKOTA – Cade Stein, son of Mike and Tami Stein, McVille, North Dakota, received the NDSU Opportunity Scholarship at North Dakota State University.

The scholarship recognizes graduates of a North Dakota high school.

Stein will enter NDSU in the fall and major in biological sciences. In high school, he was active in basketball, football, baseball, band, choir, Shrine Bowl and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.