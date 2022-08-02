Highlighted Events Coming Up at the Lake Region Public Library
Devils Lake Journal
- Tuesday, August 2 at 11:00 am and Wednesday, August 3 @ 9:30 am
Preschool Story Time is back! Beginning on Tuesday, August 2, Story Time for kiddos preschool age and younger is back just in time for the school year. August 2 & 3 theme is “One Tiny Turtle.”
- Monday, August 8 at 2:30 pm
Monday Movie Matinee: Lightyear! Join the Lake Region Public Library in the Community Room on Monday, August 8 at 2:30 pm for a free showing of Lightyear. Popcorn provided, please bring your own beverage. All ages welcome!
- Tuesday, August 9 at 11:00 am and Wednesday, August 10at 9:30 am
Preschool Story Time theme for August 9 & 10: “I Don’t Want to Be a Frog!” Check out our website at devilslakendlibrary.com/events for the full calendar of events!
- COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
The Lake Region Public Library has been hosting the Lake Region District Health Unit weekly to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to the public.
Remaining vaccine clinic dates: Tuesday, August 9- 12:00-2:00 pm Wednesday, August 17- 12:00-2:00 pm Tuesday, August 23- 12:00-2:00 pm.
The Lake Region Public Library also has home test kits available at no charge.