Lawnmower Rollover Injury Crash near Crystal, ND

North Dakota Highway Patrol

NORTH DAKOTA – A 62 year old man was injured while mowing a ditch 5 miles west of Crystal on July 26 at approximately 11:44 a.m CDT.

Mark Sagert was driving a 2017 Hustler Zero Turn lawnmower over the top of a culvert opening when it began to slide which made the lawnmower rollover. He was pinned underneath the lawnmower and a coworker and a few Good Samaritans were able to help remove the lawnmower from him. Sagert received severe injuries.

Sagert was taken by ambulance to First Care Hospital in Park River and later moved to Altru Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. This crash is still under investigation.

Agencies Involved include: NDHP, Pembina County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal First Response, and Cavalier Ambulance Service.