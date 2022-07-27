Initial resolution to call for special election occurs during DLPS school board meeting

DEVILS LAKE – On Monday evening, another annual school board meeting was in the cards for Devils Lake Public Schools (DLPS) at Devils Lake High School.

A lengthy discussion during a special school board meeting on July 19 regarding long-term DLPS facility usage and costs toward a potential middle school continued during the July 25 session.

After additional discussion regarding cost estimates, the initial resolution to call for a special election was called Monday evening. The special election would call for $31.8 million, with the top two priorities being toward a new middle school and additional add-ons to Prairie View Elementary School.

"This process, like I said last week or two weeks ago, we've been going through these conversations and discussions for just over a year now," DLPS Superintendent Matt Bakke said after the meeting. "We have had this long-range Community Facilities Task Force that has been going through this process. So, tonight was just kind of a culmination of all of those things and kind of putting those plans in place to move forward with the next steps. Now, it is going to be up to the taxpayers to give us an indication of where we are at and what they think of these plans."

The initial resolution to call for a special election will happen on Oct. 11. Voting will occur at the Memorial Building in downtown Devils Lake from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CDT.

"I would say, overall, I am excited for the possibility for the youth and the students of Devils Lake Public Schools," Bakke said. "I think the opportunity to go out and educate the community on all of the facts and all of the information that we have here is really exciting and an opportunity to give everybody the full picture. I encourage everybody to go out and vote on Oct. 11, and we'll see what people think."

Additional July 25 agenda items included an update on the new district website and a review of finances from the 2021-22 cycle.

The next DLPS school board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 5:00 p.m. CDT.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.