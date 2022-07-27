4-H Achievement Days, Lake Region Livestock Expo results announced
NORTH DAKOTA – The 2022 Ramsey County 4-H Achievement Days & Lake Region Livestock Expo took place in late June and early July (June 25, June 29, July 14 and July 15).
Official results:
Mathea Nelson – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion Sr Round Robin Showman
Grand Champion Goat
Grand Champion Sr Goat Showman
Grand Champion 15–18-year-Old Horsemanship High Point
Casey Brown – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Grand Champion Jr Round Robin Showman
Grand Champion Jr Beef Showman
Grand Champion Jr Swine Showman
Grand Champion Jr Sheep Showman
Grand Champion Beef Breeding
Grand Champion Ram
Reserve Champion Gilt
Reserve Champion Market Lamb
Drew Brown – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Grand Champion Sr Beef Showman
Grand Champion Sr Swine Showman
Grand Champion Sr Sheep Showman
Grand Champion Gilt
Grand Champion Market Lamb
Grand Champion Market Hog
Reserve Champion Beef Breeding
Reserve Champion Ewe
Reserve Champion Sr Round Robin Showman
Brittyn Sailor – BC Blazers 4-H Club
Grand Champion Jr Dairy Showman
Reserve Champion Jr Round Robin Showman
Grand Champion Jr Rabbit Showman
Grand Champion Dairy
Reagan Brown – Royal Rowdies 4- Club
Grand Champion Ewe
Reserve Champion Jr Swine Showman
Reserve Champion Jr Sheep Showman
Reserve Champion Market Hog
Camilynne Walters – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion 12–14-year-old Horsemanship High Point
Reserve Champion Sr Rabbit Showman
Reserve Champion Rabbit
Rochelle Jacobson – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion Dog
Grand Champion Photography
Grand Champion 13–18-year-old Creative Arts
Reserve Champion Fiber Arts
Reserve Champion 13–18-year-old Drawing & Painting
Reserve Champion Pet
Egan Laite – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Grand Champion Pet
Brayden Berg – Bird Busters 4-H Club
Grand Champion Plant Science
Grand Champion Glue Solutions
Codi Hanson – Royal Rowdies 4- Club
Grand Champion Outdoor Life
Maeve Young – Lawton Learners 4-H Club
Grand Champion Sewing
Grand Champion 8–12-year-old Drawing & Painting
Grand Champion Jr Project Expo
Cordell Walters – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club (no photo available)
Grand Champion Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
Aubrey Kosmatka – Four Leaf Friends
Grand Champion 8–12-year-old Foods
Anna Young – Lawton Learners 4-H Club
Grand Champion 13–18-year-old Foods
Grand Champion 13-18 year-old Drawing & Painting
Grand Champion Sr Project Expo
Christopher Wood – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Grand Champion Engineering
Ty Volk – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Grand Champion Woodworking
Grant Quam – Bird Busters 4-H Club (no photo available)
Grand Champion Wood Arts
Reserve Champion Engineering
Aubrie Lebrun – Country Kids 4-H Club
Grand Champion Educational Exhibit
Brylee Stuberg – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion 8–10-year-old Horsemanship High Point
Ella Wass – Bird Busters 4-H Club
Grand Champion Fiber Arts
Weston Nicholls – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion 8–12-year-old Creative Arts
Additional Reserve Champion Recipients:
Bailey Hawn – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Reserve Champion 15–18-year-old Horsemanship High Point
Julia Rohr – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Reserve Champion 8–11-year-old Horsemanship High Point
Ella Wessels – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Reserve Champion 12–14-year-old Horsemanship High Point
Liam Nelson – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Reserve Champion Goat
Samantha Broyles – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Reserve Champion Plant Science
Reserve Champion 8–12-year-old Creative Arts
Judah Young – Lawton Learners 4-H Club
Reserve Champion Outdoor Life
Talia Laite – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Reserve Champion Sewing
Reserve Champion Jr Project Expo
Landry Exner – Country Kids 4-H Club
Reserve Champion 8–12-year-old Foods
Carly Ness – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Reserve Champion 13–18-year-old Foods
Jocelyn Stinkeoway – Bird Busters 4-H Club
Reserve Champion Photography
Savanna Lebrun – Country Kids 4-H Club
Reserve Champion Glue Solutions
Reserve Champion 13–18-year-old Creative Arts
Charly Black – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Reserve Champion Woodworking
Reserve Champion 8–12-year-old Drawing & Painting
Brayden Stinkeoway – Bird Busters 4-H Club
Reserve Champion Woodarts
Logan Alberts – Four Leaf Friends 4-H Club
Reserve Champion Educational Exhibit