4-H Achievement Days, Lake Region Livestock Expo results announced

NORTH DAKOTA – The 2022 Ramsey County 4-H Achievement Days & Lake Region Livestock Expo took place in late June and early July (June 25, June 29, July 14 and July 15).

Official results:

Mathea Nelson – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion Sr Round Robin Showman

Grand Champion Goat

Grand Champion Sr Goat Showman

Grand Champion 15–18-year-Old Horsemanship High Point

Casey Brown – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Grand Champion Jr Round Robin Showman

Grand Champion Jr Beef Showman

Grand Champion Jr Swine Showman

Grand Champion Jr Sheep Showman

Grand Champion Beef Breeding

Grand Champion Ram

Reserve Champion Gilt

Reserve Champion Market Lamb

Drew Brown – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Grand Champion Sr Beef Showman

Grand Champion Sr Swine Showman

Grand Champion Sr Sheep Showman

Grand Champion Gilt

Grand Champion Market Lamb

Grand Champion Market Hog

Reserve Champion Beef Breeding

Reserve Champion Ewe

Reserve Champion Sr Round Robin Showman

Brittyn Sailor – BC Blazers 4-H Club

Grand Champion Jr Dairy Showman

Reserve Champion Jr Round Robin Showman

Grand Champion Jr Rabbit Showman

Grand Champion Dairy

Reagan Brown – Royal Rowdies 4- Club

Grand Champion Ewe

Reserve Champion Jr Swine Showman

Reserve Champion Jr Sheep Showman

Reserve Champion Market Hog

Camilynne Walters – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion 12–14-year-old Horsemanship High Point

Reserve Champion Sr Rabbit Showman

Reserve Champion Rabbit

Rochelle Jacobson – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion Dog

Grand Champion Photography

Grand Champion 13–18-year-old Creative Arts

Reserve Champion Fiber Arts

Reserve Champion 13–18-year-old Drawing & Painting

Reserve Champion Pet

Egan Laite – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Grand Champion Pet

Brayden Berg – Bird Busters 4-H Club

Grand Champion Plant Science

Grand Champion Glue Solutions

Codi Hanson – Royal Rowdies 4- Club

Grand Champion Outdoor Life

Maeve Young – Lawton Learners 4-H Club

Grand Champion Sewing

Grand Champion 8–12-year-old Drawing & Painting

Grand Champion Jr Project Expo

Cordell Walters – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club (no photo available)

Grand Champion Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Aubrey Kosmatka – Four Leaf Friends

Grand Champion 8–12-year-old Foods

Anna Young – Lawton Learners 4-H Club

Grand Champion 13–18-year-old Foods

Grand Champion 13-18 year-old Drawing & Painting

Grand Champion Sr Project Expo

Christopher Wood – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Grand Champion Engineering

Ty Volk – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Grand Champion Woodworking

Grant Quam – Bird Busters 4-H Club (no photo available)

Grand Champion Wood Arts

Reserve Champion Engineering

Aubrie Lebrun – Country Kids 4-H Club

Grand Champion Educational Exhibit

Brylee Stuberg – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion 8–10-year-old Horsemanship High Point

Ella Wass – Bird Busters 4-H Club

Grand Champion Fiber Arts

Weston Nicholls – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion 8–12-year-old Creative Arts

Additional Reserve Champion Recipients:

Bailey Hawn – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Reserve Champion 15–18-year-old Horsemanship High Point

Julia Rohr – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Reserve Champion 8–11-year-old Horsemanship High Point

Ella Wessels – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Reserve Champion 12–14-year-old Horsemanship High Point

Liam Nelson – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Goat

Samantha Broyles – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Plant Science

Reserve Champion 8–12-year-old Creative Arts

Judah Young – Lawton Learners 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Outdoor Life

Talia Laite – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Sewing

Reserve Champion Jr Project Expo

Landry Exner – Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion 8–12-year-old Foods

Carly Ness – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Reserve Champion 13–18-year-old Foods

Jocelyn Stinkeoway – Bird Busters 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Photography

Savanna Lebrun – Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Glue Solutions

Reserve Champion 13–18-year-old Creative Arts

Charly Black – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Woodworking

Reserve Champion 8–12-year-old Drawing & Painting

Brayden Stinkeoway – Bird Busters 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Woodarts

Logan Alberts – Four Leaf Friends 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Educational Exhibit