LRSC Baseball Team forfeits games from 2021-2022 season

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

Lake Region State College

DEVILS LAKE – Lake Region State College Athletics announces that the LRSC baseball team has forfeited 11 games due to an ineligible player.

The forfeitures occurred after the college discovered a player was not enrolled in a sufficient number of credits. Lake Region State College discovered the infraction during its in-house audit and self-reported the finding to the National Junior College Athletic Association.

“The NJCAA relies on its colleges to notify on such violations and that’s exactly what we did,” said LRSC Athletic Director Jared Marshall.

Lloyd Halvorson, LRSC Vice President of Academic & Student Affairs said the college will tighten up protocols to ensure this issue does not occur in the future.

“We are proud of the effort and academic success of all our student athletes. This sanction by the NJCAA does not diminish the overall accomplishments of these students,” Halvorson said.