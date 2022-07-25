EPA Awards $280k to North Dakota for Small Community Drinking Water Assistance

Special to the Devils Lake Journal

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $280,000 to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to implement a program to provide drinking water program assistance to underserved, small and disadvantaged communities in the Tri-County Water District.

The funds will be used by North Dakota to carry out projects and activities needed for public water systems to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act, programs to provide household water quality testing, and activities for a state to respond to a drinking water contaminant. The expected outcome of the project is that public water systems in small and disadvantaged communities provide the constituency of the community with safe drinking water.