Devils Lake Area Foundation Grants Awarded

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

Devils Lake Area Foundation

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Area Foundation (DLAF) is a charitable community trust that was established in 1975.

It is structured so that representatives from the local community form the Trustees’ Committee. The members of the Committee are appointed by various community organizations and decide how the earnings are to be used. Current members are Dave Fix (Ministerial Association), Dawn Merten (Kiwanis), Todd Thompson (Rotary), Terra Mertens (Chamber of Commerce), Christy Remmick (Forward DL), Stacey Heggen (Lake Region Community Fund), and Kelly Swenseth (appointed by District Court Judge). Each member serves a 5-year term.

The Committee met on June 23, 2022 to review & award grant applications. Grants are made possible by donations from charitable-minded members who give to Devils Lake Area Foundation.

Donations are invested to generate earnings that can be distributed for worthy charitable purposes that advance the civic, educational, and cultural life in the Devils Lake area. As these gifts accumulate in the DLAF endowment funds, DLAF is able to help the community more with each passing year. This awarding year, DLAF received grant applications totaling $47,654.30 with $29,835.47 available for distribution. Some of the recipients of this semi-annual awarding are Senior Meals and Services for new water bottle fountain, Devils Lake Park Board for fishing pier at Ruger Park, large smart screen TV with sound bar for Hope Center and Behringer X32 soundboard for the Fort Totten Little Theatre. The Committee also funded important projects where one may not see the physical improvements such as food for Senior Meals and Services.