City of Devils Lake and DLPS to Hold Community Meeting on Future of Middle School Building

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

Devils Lake Public School District

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake School Board is committed to supporting a new middle school for Devils Lake Public Schools.

Mayor Jim Moe and the City of Devils Lake understand the importance a strong school system is to build a strong and prosperous community.

With discussions surrounding the building of a new middle school, questions about the future of the current middle school have come to the forefront. The City of Devils Lake and the Devils Lake Public Schools are interested in hearing feedback from the community on their thoughts and ideas about the possible future of the building.

A public meeting will be held at Central Middle School on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. This event is open to anyone and is intended to engage community members and get desired feedback for the future use of the current CMS building. Tours of the building will also be available during the meeting.