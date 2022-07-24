Goehring activates Harvest Hotline

Special to the Devils Lake Journal

ND Department of Agriculture

BISMARCK, N.D. – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has activated the North Dakota Harvest Hotline.

“Farmers who need custom combining and combiners looking for a job should call us at 701-425-8454,” Goehring said. “Your name and information will be entered into the Harvest Hotline database to be matched up with other callers.”

Goehring said North Dakota Department of Agriculture employees will answer calls to the hotline weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers can also leave a message on evenings and weekends. The service is free of charge.

A self-service Harvest Hotline map is also available again this year. The map can be found by clicking on “Resource Maps” at http://www.nd.gov/ndda/. Users may click on the icons to retrieve information about harvesters available in their area.

“Both farmers and harvesters are already utilizing the service,” Goehring said.

First implemented in 1992, when adverse weather conditions caused a heavy demand for custom combining, the Harvest Hotline has been offered annually as a free service for farmers and custom harvesters.