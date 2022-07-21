Devils Lake Rotary Club announces new officers for 2022-23

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

Nancy Lundon

DEVILS LAKE – The Rotary Club of Devils Lake recently announced its new officers for 2022-23.

The incoming Club President is Erin Wood and the board of directors are President-Elect Leah Lovin, Renard Bergstrom, Jeff Wahl, Jeff Jacobson, Treasurer Nancy Ratzlaff, Secretary Nancy Lundon and Past-President Bob Hatten.

The Rotary Club is an international service organization involved in the sponsoring of and participation in community projects including the ongoing Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Rotary Track Meet, Fourth of July Community Picnic, Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, Prairie View, Minnie H and Sweetwater playground projects, Ruger Park shelter, Lake Region Public Library, Lake Region State College Scholarship, Student Honors Banquet, and 4th of July Community Picnic.

Revenue to fund these and other activities are received through fundraisers such as the annual Spaghetti Feed and the annual raffle.

The Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Ranch Steakhouse. For more information call Nancy Lundon at 230-9342.