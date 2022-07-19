Fatal Crash in Nelson County

Media release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol

A fatal crash occurred in Nelson County on July 18, 2022 between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

A 2009 Polaris Ranger Off-Highway vehicle was traveling westbound on Lee Avenue West which turns into 29th Street NE in Tolna. The driver, a 17 year old female from San Tan Valley, Arizona, lost control of the vehicle and it overturned an undetermined number of times.

The driver was ejected and pronounced deceased on-scene. The name of the juvenile will not be released. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Responding agencies included the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Nelson County Sheriff Department, and Tolna EMS & Rural Fire Department.