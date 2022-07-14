West Fargo Welcomed As A Bird-Friendly Community

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

NORTH DAKOTA – With over 30 sites in North Dakota, West Fargo becomes the newest city to welcome a project as a part of the Urban Woods and Prairies Initiative.

In May of 2022, in partnership with the Fargo Park District and the United Prairie Foundation, a variety of wildflowers and prairie grasses were planted to establish Urban Plains Park as an official Urban Woods and Prairie Nature Park. Located off of 51St South in West Fargo, Urban Plains Park provides two playgrounds, recreational trains, and shelter areas. In just a few weeks the wildflowers will be in full bloom for visitors to enjoy and our feathered friends to forage.

In 2014, Audubon Dakota and partners began developing the Urban Woods and Prairies Initiative to integrate native wildlife habitat back into urban landscapes. With the help of city and park partners, the Urban Woods and Prairies Initiative has enrolled over 1,000 acres in Fargo, Moorhead, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Valley City, and Minot.

Urban sprawl has fragmented native prairie habitats and presents threats to wildlife such as buildings, toxic pesticides, habitat loss, invasive species, and domestic predators. By returning native plants back into the landscape, Urban Plains Park in West Fargo aims to provide food, shelter, safe passage, and a place for birds to raise their young.

What is a bird-friendly community? It’s one where birds thrive and people prosper. Projects like this one at Urban Plains Park encourage community members to enjoy parks for recreational uses while creating awareness and protection of the local native ecosystem.

