Summer Reading Program 2022: Lake Region Public Library Update

NORTH DAKOTA – The Lake Region Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is almost finished.

Beginning on June 6, participants were encouraged to track their reading times and/or titles to redeem for prizes at the end of the program. The official end date of Oceans of Possibilities is Saturday, July 16. Please bring in or mail your completed reading log to LaVae by July 22 to claim your prize. Logs can be brought or mailed to 423 7th St NE Devils Lake, ND 58301.

We are hosting SRP Sessions each week; stop by for an hour each week for crafts, activities, and games. Students going into grades 1-4 have session options on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 1:00 pm, or Tuesdays at 2:30 pm. Students going into grades 5-8 have sessions on Thursdays at 1:30 pm. We do ask that you pre-register for these sessions, as they are currently limited to 10 students. Registration can be done in-person at the library, over the phone at 701-662-2220, or by visiting our website at devilslakendlibrary.com.

Highlighted Events Coming Up at the Lake Region Public Library

Monday, July 18 @ 2:30 pm- Monday Movie Matinee: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Join the Lake Region Public Library in the Community Room at 2:30 pm on Monday, July 11 for a free showing of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. We’ll provide the popcorn, bring your own beverage. All ages welcome.

Thursday, July 28 from 3-7 pm- Crafternoons: DIY Sugar Scrub. Join the Lake Region Public Library in the Community Room starting at 3:00 pm to create your own small jar of sugar scrub to exfoliate and leave your skin silky soft! Bring your favorite essential oil for scent, or we’ll provide a selection as well. While supplies last.

Check out our website at devilslakendlibrary.com/events for the full calendar of events.

New Arrivals at the Lake Region Public Library

The 6:20 Man- David Baldacci

Remember Love- Mary Balogh

Chrysalis- Lincoln Child

Edge of Dusk- Colleen Coble

The Best is Yet to Come- Debbie Macomber The It Girl- Ruth Ware

Juvenile New Releases

Booked- Kwame Alexander

Lou- Breanna Carzoo

Pokémon Journeys 3- Machito Gomi The Big Slide- Daniel Kirk Wind Daughter- Joanna Ruth Meyer

Stop by the library for all these titles and more today.

Preschool Story Time

There will be no Preschool Story Time for the month of July while we finish up our Summer Reading Program. Children and parents are always welcome to read and play at the library.