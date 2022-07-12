North Dakotans working toward addiction recovery find support in recovery housing program

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

NORTH DAKOTA – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is providing support to people working towards recovery from addiction through the Recovery Housing Assistance Program (RHAP).

The program provides a stable and structured living environment that includes peer support and access to community-based and other recovery support services. It pays up to 12 weeks of an eligible individuals’ living expenses, which are paid directly to a participating RHAP provider of their choice.

Since the end of June, 43 people have received support from the program.

“The Recovery Housing Assistance Program provides additional support to individuals who are working towards recovery from a substance use disorder,” said James Knopik, addiction and prevention program and policy manager. “When individuals are supported in their recovery process, they are able to improve their health and wellness, live self-directed lives, and strive to reach their full potential.”

The division intends to partner with recovery home providers in both rural and urban areas of North Dakota to build a robust program that increases access to supportive living opportunities for people in recovery. Some of the first providers to take advantage of this opportunity are Blessed Builders Ministry of Bismarck and All of Us in Recovery in Minot.

"We are so excited to be a part of the program,” said Krystal Bloom from Blessed Builders Ministry. “This gives us the opportunity to help people who are getting their lives back on track after years lost to addiction and homelessness. What an amazing program to be a part of!”

Troy Fisher of All of Us in Recovery said he also sees how the program benefits those in recovery. “We offer residents the support and structure to foster a sense of individual empowerment.”

To qualify for the program, individuals must be a North Dakota resident, age 18 or older, working towards recovery from addiction who also meets financial eligibility requirements. Individuals can visit a participating RHAP provider to apply. A list of providers is online at www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/recovery-housing/assistance-program-provider-list.

To qualify as an eligible provider, interested recovery homes will need to sign a provider agreement. For more information, visit www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/recovery-housing or contact the Behavioral Health Division at 701-328-8920, toll-free 800-755-2719, 711 (TTY) or recoveryhousing@nd.gov.

The program is part of an effort to enhance the state’s behavioral health system. It supports recommendations included in a North Dakota Behavioral Health Study to invest in evidence-based, culturally-responsive supportive housing in rural areas.

The Behavioral Health Division provides leadership for the planning, development, and oversight of the state's behavioral health system. The division works with partners within the department and the state behavioral health system to improve access to services, address behavioral health workforce needs, develop policies and ensure quality services are available for those with behavioral health needs. For more information, visit www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov.