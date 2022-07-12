July 18 will be North Dakota's most 'perfect day of the year', according to weather data

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

NORTH DAKOTA – There’s something about life that just feels inexplicably perfect when it’s a sunny, blue-skied day out – especially when you’re on vacation with a new place to explore.

Science suggests that your body feels less stressed without the need to thermoregulate itself in unnaturally heated or air conditioned climates. And of course, when the weather is good, we’re more likely to spend more time outdoors, which is a natural mood-enhancer. If you’re wondering what temperature is best for your body during summer, a thermostat setting of 78 degrees Fahrenheit is widely considered to be the most ideal.

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com conducted an analysis of weather data across the country to pinpoint the exact day each state can expect to experience the most perfect day of the year. This was based on the following factors:

- date with the most predicted sunshine;

- date with the best temperature;

- the longest day of the year.

In North Dakota, the most perfect day will be on July 18 this year. This date is an average of the following data: the date with the most predicted sunshine - July 2; the date with the best temperature - August 30; and finally, the longest day of the year - June 21.

However, different locations will experience their most perfect days on different dates. In Arizona, for example, the most perfect day will happen a little later in the year: August 4th. Similarly, Hawaii will experience its most ideal day in August – more specifically, August 24th.

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com has created an interactive map so that readers can see when each location in America will experience its most perfect day of 2022.

‘No one wants a vacation spoiled by rain and gloomy skies!' says Rose Ackermann of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. ‘We hope our research gives people across the country the best chance of getting great weather when going on their vacations.’

For more information, please contact us on the details below:

cherry digital | travel | info@cherrydigitalcontent.com