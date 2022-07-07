Senator Cramer Mobile Office Hours in Lakota

Editor Special Devils Lake Journal

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced today members of his staff will hold mobile office hours in Grafton and Lakota on Thursday, July 14.

“Since it’s not always possible for people to travel to my in-state offices, these mobile office opportunities help bring the services we offer closer to the constituents who need them,” said Senator Cramer. “Having members of my staff in Grafton and Lakota will give North Dakotans more chances to explore solutions to the problems they face with people who are in a position to help.”

Individuals from the Grafton and Lakota areas are encouraged to stop by the mobile office for help with veterans and Social Security benefits, Medicare difficulties, immigration issues, military records or medals, or assistance with federal agencies.

Mobile Office Hours – Thursday, July 14

Carnegie Regional Library

10:00 – 11:00 AM CT

630 Griggs Avenue

Grafton

Lakota City Library

2:00 – 3:00 PM CT

116 West B Avenue

Lakota

Constituents should contact Senator Cramer’s Constituent Services Representative, Emily Berg at Emily_Berg@cramer.senate.gov, for more information.