Summer Reading Program update, Lake Region Public Library upcoming events and new releases

Editor Special Devils Lake Journal

The Lake Region Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, Oceans of Possibilities, is almost finished!

Beginning on June 6, participants were encouraged to track their reading times and/or titles to redeem for prizes at the end of the program. The official end date of Oceans of Possibilities is Saturday, July 16.

Please bring in or mail your completed reading log to LaVae by July 22 to claim your prize. Logs can be brought or mailed to 423 7th St NE Devils Lake, ND 58301.

The library is hosting SRP Sessions each week; stop by for an hour each week for crafts, activities, and games. Students going into grades 1-4 have session options on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 1:00 pm, or Tuesdays at 2:30 pm. Students going into grades 5-8 have sessions on Thursdays at 1:30 pm. Pre-register for these sessions, as they are currently limited to 10 students. Registration can be done in-person at the library, over the phone at 701-662-2220, or by visiting our website at devilslakendlibrary.com.

Highlighted Events Coming Up at the Lake Region Public Library

Wednesday, July 6 @ 5:30 pm- LRPL Book Club: Breakfast with Buddha by Ronald Merullo.

Join the Lake Region Public Library at 5:30 pm on the first Wednesday of every month to discuss the previous month’s book pick. June’s book is Breakfast with Buddha; stop by the library to pick up your copy today.

Monday, July 11 @ 2:30 pm- Monday Movie Matinee: Encanto!

Join the Lake Region Public Library in the Community Room at 2:30 pm on Monday, July 11 for a free showing of Encanto. Popcorn provide, bring your own beverage. All ages welcome.

There will be NO Preschool Story Time for the month of July. Children and parents are always welcome to read and play at the library. Check the website at devilslakendlibrary.com/events for the full calendar of events.

