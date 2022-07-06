New Employee Joins NDTC

Editor Special Devils Lake Journal

NDTC is excited to announce and welcome the addition of a new employee, Roger Wentz. Wentz began employment on June 13th as a Customer Service Representative.

Roger joins NDTC with over 16 years of experience. His previous positions at OtterTail Power Company and MetroPlains Management will provide valuable skills that he will be able to use in his position at NDTC. He received his Associate of Applied Science Degree in HVAC/R Technology at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.

Roger lives in Devils Lake with his wife and two children. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time fishing and doing outdoor activities.

Please join NDTC employees in welcoming Roger Wentz to the company.