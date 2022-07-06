Fourth of July Parade brings out festivities, summer spirit to Devils Lake

John B. Crane
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE – The annual Fourth of July Parade swept through downtown Devils Lake with an array of floats, classic cars, tractors and everything in-between with wheels Monday morning. 

Although the sky was peppered with potential rainclouds, the weather held strong through the parade’s opening drive, which started at 10:00 a.m. CDT. 

After lining up north of Prairie View Elementary School, the parade bustled through 4th St. NE. Free will lunch at Roosevelt Park followed the parade procession. 

