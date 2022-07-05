FAA Awards $5.5 Million to North Dakota Airports
Devils Lake Journal
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded a total of $5,547,013 to multiple airports within the state of North Dakota for runway installation, construction, rehabilitation, and assessments.
Grand Forks International - $1,741,022
Glen Ullin Municipal Airport Authority - $1,681,000
Lisbon Municipal Airport Authority - $941,738
Edgeley Municipal Airport Authority - $418,353
Jamestown Airport Authority - $386,100
Rolla Municipal Airport Authority - $188,800
Parshall Municipal Airport Authority - $150,000
Mott Municipal Airport Authority - $40,000