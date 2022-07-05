Change made to ND’s Substance Use Disorder Voucher program

Editor Special Devils Lake Journal

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services announced that beginning July 1, licensed addiction treatment providers in states bordering North Dakota can access the state’s Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Voucher program. This change will allow North Dakotans who live in underserved areas the ability to access vital treatment services closer to their homes.

Before applying to participate in the voucher program, interested out-of-state addiction treatment providers must submit an assessment of need identifying current barriers for North Dakotans to access addiction treatment and how they plan to reduce the barriers. Providers offering person-centered outpatient services and who are in good standing with their respective state’s licensing agency will be considered.

“This enhancement to the voucher program aligns with the department’s key priority – services closer to home,” said Pamela Sagness, behavioral health division director. “When people can eliminate driving long distances and access services as close to their homes as possible, it allows for family and friends to be a part of their lives, which is important for their long-term recovery.”

The voucher program was implemented in 2016 to support eligible people in their personal recovery by reducing financial barriers in accessing addiction treatment and recovery services. It provides reimbursement for services such as screenings, evaluations, individual or group therapy, transportation and peer support.

During the 2019 legislative session, North Dakota lawmakers passed House Bill 1402 authorizing out-of-state providers the option to access the SUD Voucher program.

“Substance use is a serious issue facing our county and region,” said Rep. Alisa Mitskog. “This bill will help individuals with substance use disorders access treatment closer to home. We need to continue to invest in local services and programs.”

For details on becoming a participating SUD Voucher program provider, visit www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/sudvoucher/provider-guidance or contact the division at 701-328-8920, toll-free 800-755-2719, 711 (TTY) or sudvoucher@nd.gov.

Over 5,000 people have used the voucher program to receive services from private providers since implementation. Currently, North Dakota has 29 in-state substance use disorder voucher providers.

Anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis should call 211 for immediate help 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, including weekends and holidays.

The Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is responsible for reviewing and identifying service needs and activities in the state's behavioral health system to ensure health and safety, access to services and quality services. It also establishes quality assurance standards for the licensure of substance use disorder program services and facilities and provides policy leadership in partnership with public and private entities. For more information, visit www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov.