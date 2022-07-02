Elks Lodge #1216 Flag Day Americanism Essay Contest awards

Andy Wakeford

Special to Devils Lake Journal

The Devils Lake Elks Lodge #1216 presented Americanism Essay Contest awards at the annual Flag Day Ceremony, June 14th at Roosevelt Park. Area middle school students in grades 5th through 8th participated in the contest, this winter. The essay contest is open to all youth in grades 5th through 8th in the region. Students are encouraged to write an essay of no more than 300 words. This year’s topic: “What Does It Mean To Love Your Country.”

Essays were reviewed and judged by members of the 1216 Elks Lodge. First place winners move on to a state competition.

This year’s winners, pictured left to right are: Riley Schmiess, 3rd Place (5th/6th), Emmerson Boyeff, 3rd Place (7th/8th), Aubrey Schwab, 1st Place (7th/8th) , Cora Fuchs, 1st Place (5th/6th) and 1216 Exalted Ruler, Joel Kurtz. Not pictured are: Addison Armstrong 2nd Place (5th/6th) Chloe Weed, 2nd Place (7th/8th).

Award winners were presented with an American Flag, certificate and cash award. Each U.S. Flags presented were flown over the Capital in Washington, D.C. Cash prizes were awarded in the amounts of: $100 for 1st Place and $50 each for 2nd and 3rd Place in the respective categories of 5th and 6th grade as well as 7th and 8th grade.