Summer Reading Program 2022: Oceans of Possibilities

Editor Special Devils Lake Journal

NORTH DAKOTA – The Lake Region Public Library’s Summer Reading Program has officially started. June 6 marked the beginning of logging minutes and/or titles read to submit for prizes at the end of the program on July 16. We are hosting SRP Sessions each week; stop by for an hour each week for crafts, activities, and games. Students going into grades 1-4 have session options on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 1:00 pm, or Tuesdays at 2:30 pm. Students going into grades 5-8 have sessions on Thursdays at 1:30 pm. We do ask that you pre-register for these sessions, as they are currently limited to 10 students. Registration can be done in-person at the library, over the phone at 701-662-2220, or by visiting our website at devilslakendlibrary.com.

Highlighted Events Coming Up at the Lake Region Public Library

Please note: The Lake Region Public Library will be closed Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, July 5. Have a safe and happy holiday. Wednesday, July 6 @ 5:30 pm- LRPL Book Club: Breakfast with Buddha by Ronald Merullo. Join the Lake Region Public Library at 5:30 pm on the first Wednesday of every month to discuss the previous month’s book pick. June’s book is Breakfast with Buddha; stop by the library to pick up your copy today. Check out our website at devilslakendlibrary.com/events for the full calendar of events.