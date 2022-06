State Canvassing Board verifies 2022 Primary Election

DEVILS LAKE –The state canvassing board met on June 27 for the purpose of canvassing and ascertaining 2022 Primary Election results. Results can be viewed on Ramsey County’s official website. As of June 27, here are the voting results:

Commission President, Devils Lake, Nonpartisan:

- Jim Moe, Nonpartisan: 842 (55.36%)

- Joe Mertens, Nonpartisan: 387 (25.44%)

- Shane Hamre, Nonpartisan: 285 (18.74%)

- Write-in: 7 (0.46%)

Commissioner, Devils Lake, Nonpartisan:

- Rob Hach, Nonpartisan: 936 (37.29%)

- Jason Pierce, Nonpartisan: 801 (31.91%)

- Jack Volk, Nonpartisan: 766 (30.52%)

- Write-in: 7 (0.28%)

County Commissioner at Large, Ramsey, Nonpartisan:

- Bill Hodous, Nonpartisan: 1,595 (31.29%)

- Paul J. Wilhelmi, Nonpartisan: 1,283 (25.17%)

- Ed Brown, Nonpartisan: 1,246 (24.45%)

- Mark E. Olson, Nonpartisan: 957 (18.78%)

- Write-in: 16 (0.31%)

County Auditor, Ramsey, Nonpartisan:

- Kandy K. Christopherson, Nonpartisan: 2,534 (99.84%)

- Write-in: 4 (0.16%)

County State’s Attorney, Ramsey, Nonpartisan:

- Beau Cummings, Nonpartisan: 2,418 (99.63%)

- Write-in: 9 (0.37%)

County Recorder, Ramsey, Nonpartisan:

- Bev Bachmeier, Nonpartisan: 2,473 (99.84%)

- Write-in: 4 (0.16%)

County Treasurer, Ramsey, Nonpartisan:

- Lisa Diseth, Nonpartisan: 2,552 (99.73%)

- Write-in: 7 (0.27%)

County Sheriff, Ramsey, Nonpartisan:

- Bryan Lang, Nonpartisan: 1,344 (48.85%)

- Steven K. Nelson, Nonpartisan: 1,208 (43.91%)

- JJ Dvorak, Nonpartisan: 194 (7.05%)

- Write-in: 5 (0.18%)

Director, Garrison Diversion Conservancy, Ramsey, Nonpartisan:

- Kyle Blanchfield: 2,454 (99.15%)

- Write-in: 21 (0.85%)

