Construction ongoing on DeMers Avenue overpass

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

NORTH DAKOTA – Beginning Monday, June 27, construction will be ongoing at the DeMers Avenue overpass in Grand Forks.

The project consists of repairs to bridge railing, support piers, and concrete pavement.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.

The project is expected to be complete later this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.