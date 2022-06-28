Construction ongoing on Heart River Bridge

Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal

NORTH DAKOTA – Beginning Monday, June 27, construction will be ongoing at the Heart River Bridge on North Dakota Highway 22 near Dickinson.

The project consists of a deck overlay, expansion joint replacement, rail retrofit, and spall repair.

Traffic will be limited to a single lane across the bridge with a traffic signal to guide motorists. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.

The project is expected to be complete later this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.