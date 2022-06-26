Kayla Heinrich signs on as clinic provider

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Kayla Heinrich, FNP-C has signed on as a new provider at CHI St. Alexius Devils Lake Clinic. Kayla is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Presentation College in Aberdeen, SD and received her Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner from Maryville University in St. Louis, MO.

Kayla has a well-rounded knowledge and prior experience as she joins the CHI clinic. She spent a year and a half working with pediatrics and absolutely loved it. She has also experience working with mental health, such as ADHD, anxiety, and depression. Some of her Geriatrics experience includes dementia and behavior disorders. Kayla will be seeing all ages of patients.

She is a North Dakota native, growing up in the small town of Ashley. Kayla enjoys many outdoor activities such as camping and fishing. She has 2 boys that go with her on her adventures, together they enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.

When asked why she chose Devils Kayla said, “I am excited to move to Devils Lake because it is a small town and I enjoy getting to know people. I look forward to working at the clinic as it has a small town feeling, and you can really get to know your patients.”

Kayla starts seeing patients July 18. To book your appointment call 701-662-8662