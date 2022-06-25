Lauren Bjork

Special to Devils Lake Journal

1,211 citations issued during Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign

STATEWIDE, N.D. – Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from May 23 to June 5, 2022 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 1,211 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 424 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 15 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 480. The traffic stops also resulted in 121 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 45 uninsured motorists, 38 suspended/revoked license violations, 10 drug arrests, seven citations for distracted driving, 13 warrants served, and six driving under the influence (DUI) citations.

In 2021, 46% of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota were not wearing their seat belt. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.