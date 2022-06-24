Aberle beats Carter for Street Stock Tour Win by .044 Seconds

Devils Lake Daily Journal

The Steffes Street Stock Tour and Rebel Midwest Mod Tour invaded the Devils Lake Speedway Saturday Night.

Brian Bellew of Killarney Manitoba swept the night with a Heat win and Feature win. Daniel Aberle of Finley ND, Kasey Ussatis of Nome ND and Justin Vogel of Brooten MN were all Heat winners. Come feature time Daniel Aberle held off a tough field of cars and stuck the final lap holding off the very competitive Jonny Carter of Fairmount ND by .044 at the line. Tucker Pederson of East Grand Forks ND charged up 11 positions in the features after being wrecked in his Heat race.

Jory Berg of Grand Forks ND, Jason Grimes of Jamestown ND, Matt Schow of McIntosh MN and Austin Hunter of Winnipeg Manitoba were all Heat winners during the Rebel Midwest Mod Tour date. Despite a broke Ankle Lucas Rodin of Marion ND parked it in Victory lane moving up 4 positions. Honorable Mentions for charging up the field go to Eric Haugland of Lawton ND moved up 10 positions to round out the top 5. Tanner Theis of New Rockford moved up 13 positions to finish 8th. Jarod Klein of Jamestown moved up 12 positions. Rusty Kollman of Carrington moved up 7 positions.

The Devils Lake Speedway will host the NLRA Late Models Saturday June 25th for the 4th Annual Golden Hammer Classic sponsored by Walhalla Building Center for a $5,000 to win $300 to start Late Model event with Minn-Kota Lightning Sprints, Hometrack rules Purestocks and Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprints for Support classes. Gates will open at 4pm. Hot laps will start at 6pm and races start at 7pm.