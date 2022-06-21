Unofficial Primary Election results released

DEVILS LAKE – Primary Elections were held at the Ramsey County Memorial Building in Devils Lake on June 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CDT.

The state canvassing board will meet on June 27 for the purpose of ascertaining voting results. Unofficial results can be viewed on Ramsey County’s official website. As of June 15, here are the unofficial results:

Commission President, Devils Lake, Nonpartisan:

- Jim Moe, Nonpartisan: 837 (55.54%)

- Joe Mertens, Nonpartisan: 383 (25.41%)

- Shane Hamre, Nonpartisan: 280 (18.58%)

- Write-in: 7 (0.46%)

Commissioner, Devils Lake, Nonpartisan:

- Rob Hach, Nonpartisan: 930 (37.35%)

- Jason Pierce, Nonpartisan: 793, (31.85%)

- Jack Volk, Nonpartisan: 760 (30.52%)

- Write-in: 7 (0.28%)

County Commissioner at Large, Ramsey, Nonpartisan:

- Bill Hodous, Nonpartisan: 1,575 (31.38%)

- Paul J. Wilhelmi, Nonpartisan: 1,256 (25.02%)

- Ed Brown, Nonpartisan: 1,230 (24.51%)

- Mark E. Olson, Nonpartisan: 943 (18.79%)

- Write-in: 15 (0.30%)

County Sheriff, Ramsey, Nonpartisan:

- Bryan Lang, Nonpartisan: 1,328 (49.04%)

- Steven K. Nelson, Nonpartisan: 1,187 (43.83%)

- JJ Dvorak, Nonpartisan: 188 (6.94%)

- Write-in: 5 (0.18%)

