Stump Lake Village Museum Open for Tours

Devils Lake Daily Journal

The Stump Lake Village Museum announces its summer schedule! We are again open every Sunday for free will guided tours from 1-5pm. Group Tours at other times are available on request.

Located on the edge of beautiful Stump Lake Park, the Museum consists of a farm house, 2 log cabins, a barn, school, church, train depot, cook car, township hall, engine building, flour mill, blacksmith shop, a machinery building, and the Main Street Museum, which could be called North Dakota’s best kept secret!

New to the area? Have out of state guests? Seen it already? Come on out, you will have a great time! There is always something new to see! Browse the Gift Shop for handcrafted wooden clocks, canes, lefse sticks, and handmade wood toys, plus clothing designed just for us!

Watch for more information on upcoming events: Gordy “Crazy Fingers” Lindquist will perform on July 3, 7pm before the County fireworks, and The Overtones quartet will perform on Sunday, August 7, 3pm before a Pie Social!

Stump Lake Village is located 10 miles south of Lakota, or 10 miles north of Pekin, on State Hwy 1. For more information, 701.247.3008 or stumplakepark.com, click on Village. Some of our buildings are handicapped accessible.