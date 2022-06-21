EPA Awards $4 Million to North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality to Address Water Pollution

Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA – Environment Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $4,067,000 to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality in nonpoint source implementation grants.

The funds will be used by North Dakota to implement its nonpoint source management program, focusing on watersheds with water quality impairments caused by polluted runoff from nonpoint sources. Nonpoint source implementation projects include a variety of structural and non-structural best management practices (BMPs), watershed planning, monitoring, technology demonstrations, and a variety of education/outreach programs. The grant will support the 2021 North Dakota Nonpoint Source Management Plan and address impairments identified on North Dakota’s List of Impaired Waters.