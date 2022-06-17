Jenny Potgieter Signs on as ER Provider.

Newsroom Report

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Jenny Potgieter, NP, has signed on to be a Emergency Room Provider at CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake. Potgieter graduated in 2022 from the University of Mary with a Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree. She graduated from MedCenter One College of Nursing with her Bachelors of Science in 2007. Potgieter’s nursing career has focused on cardiac and emergency medicine.

Potgieter is native to the lake region, graduated from high school from Lakota, she grew up on a family farm and ranch near Doyon. She and her husband have 2 sons who attend school in Devils Lake. She continues to farm and ranch with her husband and father. They enjoy spending their spare time on the lake.

Potgieter has been a part of the CHI family since 2001 working various roles including surgical tech, ER ward clerk, and an RN. When asked why she chose to come back to CHI, Potgieter states, “I’ve always wanted to focus on rural healthcare and giving back to the community that raised me.”