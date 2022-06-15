Meet Devils Lake's newest nurses

Erin Wood

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Twelve students were pinned by individuals who impacted their lives and/or nursing education while at Lake Region State College.

The students are graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program. The pinning took place May 14th in Robert Fawcett Auditorium.

Nursing pins are presented at a pinning ceremony which symbolizes an official welcome and acceptance into the profession.

According to thenerdynurse.com, nursing pins tie back to the Maltese cross worn by the crusaders. The Crusaders wore the Maltese cross as a symbol of service to Christianity. Florence Nightingale was the first to stress the importance of official nurse training and recognition of that training. The Nightingale School of Nursing at St. Thomas’s Hospital in London designed and awarded a badge with a Maltese Cross to the nurses as they completed their program. Eventually, each school of nursing designed and awarded a customized pin.

Lake Region State College will hold pinning for its practical nurse graduates in July.