NDDOT to begin mowing near state highways next week

Newsroom Report

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin mowing a seven-to-ten-foot clearance along shoulders of state highways starting in mid-June.

Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area.

Bismarck District 701-328-6950

Devils Lake District 701-665-5100

Dickinson District 701-227-6500

Fargo District 701-239-8900

Grand Forks District 701-787-6500

Minot District 701-857-6925

Valley City District 701-845-8800

Williston District 701-774-2700

Additional information and district map can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.