Veterans ride for worthy cause

Jason Pierce

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake - The 2nd Annual Lunacy MC Memorial Run was held on Saturday, May 28th. This run is held to raise money for the local DAV. The Disabled American Veterans is an organization created in 1920 by World War I veterans for disabled military veterans of the United States Armed Forces that helps them and their families through various means.

The Annual Memorial run was started last year to be held during Memorial Day weekend to honor our Nation's Fallen Heroes and to raise money to help our local disabled veterans. This years ride consisted of a 150 mile ride that began at VFW Post 756 and an after ride social at Thirsty's Bar & Grill in downtown Devils Lake. There were 60 Bikes and over 60 riders that came out in support of our fallen and disabled veterans.

Through sponsorship and participant registration, Lunacy MC was able to hand over a total amount raised of $9154.00 to the DAV.